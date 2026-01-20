How Worried Should US Automakers Be That Canada Has Allow The Chinese To Invade Their Market?

100 years ago, Ford was the most dominant automotive brand in the world, thanks to the Model T. While Karl Benz is seen as the father of the automobile, it was Henry Ford who studied meatpacking plants and realized that the same practices could be implemented in a car factory. The result was the first mass-produced car in history, and it actually became cheaper during its production run. It became so affordable that assembly workers could afford one, and the era of freedom of mobility began.



