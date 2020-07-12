How Would A Tesla/Daimler Merger Shake Up The Auto Industry?

If we were in charge of a legacy automaker, and we were actually, honestly serious about the future of electrification, just seeing the image above would make us compelled to consider a business partnership with Tesla, though many other variables might make us think twice. Still, if all we could do was secure the use of the global Supercharger network, we'd be well on our way to the prospects of a promising future. With that said, few legacy automakers really seem that serious about electric cars. They claim to be, and some are proving themselves much more than others, but many of the compelling products are still just coming to light. It could be many years before most OEMs are truly diving headfirst into EVs. However, a widespread and reliable charging network, in addition to the most up-to-date battery tech and software could accelerate a legacy brand almost overnight. Let's not forget, while some Tesla fans may be slow to admit it, there are also ways Tesla could benefit from a legacy brand as well.



