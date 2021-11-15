How's The Air in YOUR Tires? Is There ANYTHING MORE INSULTING During A Gas Crisis Than These STUPID News Segments About Driving TIPS On How To Save Gas?

When I see these ridiculous segments giving consumers tip like keeping your tires at the right pressure to save gas it makes me want to...well, i can't say it on the internet.



SERIOUSLY? If my tires are at the right pressure I wlll get ONE extra mile per gallon while I'm paying $5.00 PLUS for a gallon of gas? You mean I'll save $.00000000123 of a dollar by doing that?



Do these bother you and which tip that they hand out makes you blood boil by the STUPIDITY of it?



I'll start...NOTHING beats THIS ONE... "Drive less"



Here are some of the OTHER GEMS that MIGHT save you $1.98 before New Year's Eve:



* Keep tires properly inflated because under-inflation reduces fuel economy

* Slow down and drive the speed limit

* Avoid “jackrabbit” starts and hard acceleration

* When approaching a red light or stop sign, take your foot off the gas early

* Use cruise control to help maintain a constant speed and save fuel

* Minimize your use of air conditioning

* In hot weather, park in the shade or use a windshield sunscreen to lessen heat buildup inside the car

* Remove unnecessary bulky items from your car because it takes more fuel to accelerate a heavier car

* Minimize your use of roof racks and remove special carriers when not in use



“When you’re traveling this Thanksgiving, try to put everything inside the trunk of the vehicle instead of those overhead luggage racks because that creates drag and reduces your fuel efficiency,”



If they spent this much time going after the politicians that CAUSED this, THEN, we might actually save some REAL money!





