It seems that certain managers at Huawei have greater ambitions for the company than for it to simply be a provider of technology. This did not sit well with founder and CEO, Ren Zhengfei, who lashed out at his execs through a corporate notice.

In the letter, the Huawei CEO admonished those who are insisting that his company should build connected vehicles, rather than simply providing them with components, reports Autonews.