Huh? Cruise Updates Self Driving Taxi's To Now Recognize Emergency Vehicles

When sirens and lights from an emergency vehicle are detected, the AVs will slow down to 70% of the posted speed limit. The increased predictability and recognition – visually and audibly – will help the robotaxis develop earlier actions. Even scenes far away from the vehicle will be detected in the system.

Cruise also improved its communications with concerned departments, notifying police and firefighters of emergencies. The company set up email alerts directly from the San Francisco Emergency Service to help robotaxis avoid emergency scenes. Moreover, dispatch can call Cruise’s team 24/7 with updates if necessary.