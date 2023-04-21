Huh? Lincoln Brand Revival Keys On Closing Dealerships

Dianne Craig, Lincoln’s new president, has her work cut out for her. Combating a stalled brand revival, she is working on updating the product line, shrinking Lincoln’s dealer network, and developing an electrification strategy. Yet despite these challenges and stagnating sales, she believes Lincoln will grow again.

“We have to get our mojo back,” said Craig while in New York to introduce the redesigned Nautilus. “It’s really very straightforward — great products, great service. That will define the future of the brand.”

Part of Craig’s plan to improve service is to reduce the number of dealerships in the US market, focusing on brand-exclusive facilities to provide a premium experience. According to Automotive News’ annual dealer census, Lincoln had 637 dealers at the beginning of 2023, including 145 standalone locations.