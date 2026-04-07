Huh? The Chinese Made Jaecoo 7 Was The UK’s Best Selling Car In March

Agent009 submitted on 4/7/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:07:57 AM

Views : 438 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: | SOURCE: www.autocar.co.uk

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The Jaecoo 7 was the UK’s best-selling new car in March, beating regular chart-toppers the Ford Puma, Nissan Qashqai and Kia Sportage.
 
A total of 10,064 examples of the Chinese crossover were registered last month, compared with 9193 Pumas, 8718 Qashqais and 7310 Sportages.
 
Such a performance in what is typically the strongest month of the year for sales – as buyers look to get a car with a new numberplate format – has propelled the 7 into second place for the year so far, with 15,569 registrations. That puts it just behind the Puma, with 16,128.


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Huh? The Chinese Made Jaecoo 7 Was The UK’s Best Selling Car In March

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"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

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