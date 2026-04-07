Huh? The Chinese Made Jaecoo 7 Was The UK’s Best Selling Car In March

The Jaecoo 7 was the UK’s best-selling new car in March, beating regular chart-toppers the Ford Puma, Nissan Qashqai and Kia Sportage.

A total of 10,064 examples of the Chinese crossover were registered last month, compared with 9193 Pumas, 8718 Qashqais and 7310 Sportages.

Such a performance in what is typically the strongest month of the year for sales – as buyers look to get a car with a new numberplate format – has propelled the 7 into second place for the year so far, with 15,569 registrations. That puts it just behind the Puma, with 16,128.