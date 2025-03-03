Humanoid Robot May Become The First To Spawn New Replicants

There is a push these days in the field of humanoid robots, with a number of companies being close to deploying their products on various assembly lines. Robot names like Atlas, Phoenix, Apollo, 02, Valkyrie, or Optimus are spoken more and more often, and there's a great chance these six will be the forefathers of a bipedal robot working society. What brings us here today is the robot called Apollo. We're talking about it not because of something the robot itself did, but because of what the company making it, a Texas-based crew called Apptronik, has planned for it. The humanoid machine these guys are researching is not too different from all the others. It's bipedal and it has two arms and a head, measuring five feet eight inches (173 cm) tall. It's about the weight of an average human male, 160 pounds (73 kg), and it has enough power in its arms and legs to be able to carry up to 55 pounds (25 kg) of whatever.



