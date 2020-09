The wait for an all-new Hummer-badged GM product is almost over as the Detroit giant has announced the GMC Hummer EV will be revealed on Tuesday, October 20.

Described as a “supertruck”, the Hummer EV gets teased once again in a short video that shows the electric pickup’s so-called Crab Mode feature in action. The video starts with an actual crab moving on sand in its characteristic sideways manner.