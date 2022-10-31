Hummer EV Is Sold Out For At Least Two Years

t seems demand for the 2022 GMC Hummer EV is as massive as the vehicle itself. The automaker is unable to keep up and had previously closed orders for both the SUV and pickup versions of the electric truck for next year. But even if you already have a reservation for one, it might be a while until you actually get your Hummer—and we're talking years, not months—because it's really, truly, all sold out. GMC's global vice president Duncan Aldred revealed the truck's status during briefing for the Sierra EV pickup, reports GM Authority. According to him, both the pickup and SUV versions of the truck are sold out “for two years or more.” Keep in mind the Hummer SUV isn't even being built yet.



