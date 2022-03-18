Hummer EV Recalled Over Bad Microcontroller Software In Taillights

General Motors has decided to initiate a recall for the 2022 GMC Hummer EV over issues surrounding the vehicles’ taillamps. A Safety Recall Report from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) stated that the issue is linked to the embedded software in the microcontroller of the Hummer EV’s taillamp assembly.

According to the description of noncompliance outlined in the NHTSA’s Safety Recall Report, affected Hummer EVs fail to conform to Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) No. 108, which refers to regulations around “lamps, reflective devices, and associated equipment.” Embedded software in the taillamp can cause one or two of the Hummer EV’s taillights to either become inoperative or partially illuminated.