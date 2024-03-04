Hummer EV Sales Skyrocket 83,300% In First Quarter

The Hummer EV has just registered what might be the world's greatest sales growth ever. The figures in the first quarter of 2024 are up by an impressive 83,300 percent compared to the same period of last year.

The gap between the two periods of 2024 and 2023 makes sense. Only two units were sold in the first quarter of last year, and 3,260 were delivered in total until the end of 2023.

This year, though, GM ramped up production at the group's Detroit/Hamtramck Assembly plant in Michigan, and it is showing in this year's numbers. There were 1,668 customers who went home with a Hummer EV, Pickup, or SUV in the first quarter of 2024.