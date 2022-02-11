Hummer Reveals An Electric All Wheel Drive E-Bicycle

The hugely extravagant GMC Hummer EV, which is incredibly large and loaded with technology, is most appropriately defined as a super truck. Along with this enormous electric truck, GMC has collaborated with Recon Power Bikes, a producer of electric bicycles, to create an equally ostentatious e-bike. The GMC Hummer EV All-Wheel-Drive e-Bike is what it's called, and as its name implies, it has all-wheel drive. The concept of all-wheel-drive bikes is nothing new. In fact, in both the bicycle and motorcycle worlds, several manufacturers have thrown AWD two-wheeler concepts to the wall, with nothing really ever sticking. The fact of the matter is simply that you don’t really need a two-wheel-drive bike. That being said, you probably also don’t really need a $112,500 USD electric truck, right? So it’s pretty easy to see where GMC and Recon Power Bikes are coming from with this limited edition electric two-wheeler.



