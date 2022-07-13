Hummer Strikes Back After Being Labeled "Dirty" For The Second Time

Not all electric vehicles are created equal. Some are far more efficient with their electricity usage. So when early reports emerged claiming the 2022 GMC Hummer EV Pickup could only manage a measly 47 MPGe combined, we decided we need a new term for EVs that could be equivalent to gas guzzler. In another recent study, the American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy (ACEEE) showed the Hummer EV is actually worse for the environment than a gas-powered car like a Chevy Malibu. But does that really matter?

The study measured grams of carbon dioxide per mile when counting for emissions from the grid. Since 60% of electricity in the US is produced by "dirty" energy sources like coal. This study was not kind to the Hummer EV , but GMC isn't ready to take this criticism without offering a retort.