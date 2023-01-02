Hummer's Massive Battery Pack Is Limiting Production

General Motors yesterday started producing the GMC Hummer EV SUV in Edition 1 trim at its Factory ZERO Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly where the Hummer EV Pickup is also made.

The event was announced at a business roundtable yesterday by GMC & Buick Global VP Duncan Aldred, who said that a considerable ramp-up in Hummer EV production is scheduled for the second half of 2023.

While he did not reveal planned production numbers, Aldred made an interesting comment regarding the GMC Hummer EV's massive battery pack and how it limits production. Asked about possible production delays going forward and how chip shortages might be a factor, Aldred offered a rather surprising answer, according to Motor1.