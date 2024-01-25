Hundreds Of Honda HR-V Are Suffering From Back Gas Shattering In Cold

A manufacturing issue in certain Honda HR-Vs has the potential to cause the rear window to shatter spontaneously, which could result in the rear compartment being exposed to the elements and glass debris being scattered both inside the vehicle and onto the road behind it.



As of now, the issue has not led to a recall or an official investigation by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). However, numerous owners have lodged complaints about this problem on the NHTSA’s website.



Most recently, the rear window in a 2023 Honda HR-V being tested by Consumer Reports shattered while it was being warmed up one cold morning. Now, the organization is calling for a recall of the vehicles, in order to “help get the word out and maximize the number of owners who get their cars fixed.”





