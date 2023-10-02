Hundreds Of Taycan And e-Tron GT Owners Are Left In The Cold As Heaters Begin Failing

Hundreds of Porsche Taycan and Audi e-tron GT owners have been left in the cold by the failure of their cars’ heater matrix. Affected Porsche owners have been battling with Porsche for weeks to get their cars fixed, with some being told that they’d have to wait months for a repair. Now it transpires owners of Audi’s e-tron GT are suffering identical problems. The Taycan and e-tron GT are both based on the Volkswagen Group’s J1 platform, sharing many parts including the heater matrix.



Taycan owners have been venting their frustrations on the Porsche Taycan Owners UK facebook group with reports that over 800 cars are affected in the UK alone. Not only are owners left with only the heated seats to keep them warm, cars are unable to be defrosted effectively in cold weather.



Read Article