Hungary Now Charging Foreigners 60% More To Fillup Their Cars

Hungary, like many countries, is trying to lessen the impact of an economic downturn. But one of that state’s controversial plans to do that is to charge drivers of foreign-licensed cars more for gas.

The European Union, of which Hungary is a part, has called the move “discriminatory” and asked the country to stop the two-tier charging system, which can result in foreign drivers being charged 60 percent more to to fill up their cars.

Other measures introduced by Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s government include taxing the “extra profits” of various industries, including banks and airlines, which it claims have enjoyed a huge increase in demand following the easing of pandemic restrictions. Predictably, the affected industries disagree.