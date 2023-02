Hunter Biden and pregnant wife Melissa Cohen Biden were recently spotted hopping out of their Porsche Panamera to have lunch together at the Waldorf Astoria.



Biden and his wife’s date comes two weeks after a judge ruled that the attorney, 49, is the father of a 17-month-old child with an ex-stripper. DNA test results showed “with near scientific certainty” that Biden fathered the child with Arkansas woman Lunden Alexis Roberts, 28.



Read Article