Hurricane Helene Wipes Out 672 Vehicles At Kia Dealership In Florida

Hurricane Helene has totaled 672 vehicles at a single Kia dealership in Florida, with an estimated total loss of between $28 million and $30 million.

The vehicles were kept at Ken Ganley Kia New Port Richey and consisted of 660 new and used vehicles as well as 12 customer cars that were in for servicing. The site first lost power in the early morning hours of September 27, and some parts were under four feet of water. According to owner Ken Ganley, the only cars that survived were ones being driven by staff members off-site at the time of the Category 4 hurricane.