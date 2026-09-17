Hybrids Are Dominating The Market And GM Missed The Boat

If you follow the stock market at all, you’re probably still kicking yourself for not dropping $10k into Sandisk last year. If you’d done that in April 2025 and cashed out 14 months later you’d have made almost $800k. It could be worse though: You could be GM and have invested billions in EVs only to discover everyone wants hybrids. Rewind to the late 2010s and the whole car industry was going gaga for EVs, with multiple brands pledging to go electric-only by 2030 and most putting huge resources into battery-powered cars. Growing EV sales figures and tightening regulations really did make electric vehicles look like they would take over the world.



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