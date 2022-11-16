Hybrids Come Out On Top, EVs On The Bottom In 2023 Consumer Reports Reliabilty Rankings

Turns out hybrid cars offer more than just a way to save money at the pump. They’re also the most reliable vehicle category of 2023, according to a recent report.

Consumer Reports, a nonprofit research and consumer advocacy organization, on Tuesday released rankings for the most reliable vehicle types, brands and models based on information from car owners on more than 300,000 vehicles. Predictions for 2023 models are based on overall reliability for the past three model years.

Hybrid cars and midsize and large sedans were found to be among the most reliable vehicles based on models from 2000 to 2022 and a few early 2023 model years, while electric vehicles and full-size pickups had the lowest average reliability scores.



What are the most reliable automotive brands?

1. Toyota

2. Lexus

3. BMW

4. Mazda

5. Honda

6. Audi

7. Subaru

8. Acura

9. Kia

10. Lincoln

11. Buick

12. Genesis

13. Hyundai

14. Volvo

15. Nissan

16. Ram

17. Cadillac

18. Ford

19. Tesla

20. Chevrolet

21. GMC

22. Volkswagen

23. Jeep

24. Mercedes-Benz



