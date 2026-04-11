Hybrids Lead The Way To A Rebound In October Sales

US automotive sales are subtly rebounding from the shocks of all the geopolitical unrest, but it's mainly because folks are now flocking to hybrids at an unprecedented rate due to high inflation and rising gasoline prices.

According to Automotive News, the US automotive market for new vehicles is reportedly expected to grow between four and seven percentage points as brands like Toyota, Honda, Hyundai, and Kia racked up solid gains in October thanks to continued strong retail demand for hybrids and crossover SUVs.