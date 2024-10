Toyota is taking things nice and slow when it comes to fully electric vehicles. But its hybrid sales are another story.

In September, nearly half of the automaker's sales in the U.S. were "electrified" in some capacity, it said on Tuesday. That term encompasses hybrids, plug-in hybrids, full EVs and hydrogen-fuel-cell cars. For Toyota, it mostly means hybrids and plug-in hybrids (PHEVs), as its electric and especially hydrogen vehicle sales aren't nearly as significant.