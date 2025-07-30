Hybrids Not EVs Power Toyota Global Sales To New Record Despite Trump Tariffs

Toyota Motor Corp saw record global sales during the first half of 2025 as strong demand for hybrid vehicles in core markets helped offset headwinds from President Donald Trump’s tariffs on cars imported to the US.

Toyota’s global sales — including that of subsidiaries Daihatsu Motor Co. and Hino Motors Ltd — rose 7.4% to more than 5.5 million units between January and June, the company said Wednesday. That’s mostly due to strong demand in the US, Japan and China. Production grew 8.8% to 5.5 million units during the period, including a nearly 20% jump in domestic output.