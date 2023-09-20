Hydrogen Power Goes Belly Up As Prices Go Through The Roof

Those who see hydrogen as the fuel of the future are betting on a dead horse. Amid canceled hydrogen projects and skyrocketing hydrogen prices, people who bought an FCEV vehicle like a Hyundai Nexo or Toyota Mirai are in for a rude awakening. Although battery-electric vehicles have proved they are the best to replace ICE vehicles, many people still expect a miracle fuel to save the combustion engine. For many, this miracle fuel is hydrogen, a gas that promises to burn with zero carbon emissions. Hydrogen is also the most abundant element on Earth, so it looked like the perfect solution for decarbonization. Well, things didn't pan out the way hydrogen proponents have imagined.



