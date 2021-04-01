Hydrogen Powered Competitor Challenges Tesla To Enter Cybertruck In The Baja 1000

Elon Musk and the Tesla Cybertruck recently received a bold challenge to participate in the 2023 SCORE Baja 1000, one of the world’s most prestigious off-road races.

What is rather remarkable is that the vehicle that would likely be facing off against the Cybertruck in the 1,000-mile race would be a hydrogen-powered version of an off-road beast that already won the event twice.

Back in April last year, Elon Musk stated that Tesla is working hard on increasing the dynamic air suspension features of the Cybertruck to give the all-electric pickup better off-roading capabilities. Musk noted that such changes would allow the Cybertruck to “kick butt” in Baja, one of the world’s most prestigious off-road racing events. This statement appears to have resonated with James Glickenhaus, the leader of boutique automotive manufacturer Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus.



