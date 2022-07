Pagani has no plans to make electric cars after conducting a four-year study into whether they would be suitable for the brand.



Company boss Horacio Pagani thinks that EVs are too heavy and lack emotion, and that most of the energy they use is not sustainably produced. He also believes that the climate impact of supercars is so small that their use of an internal combustion engine, however big, is in a broad context largely irrelevant.



