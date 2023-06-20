Hyundai Adopting Bizarre H Pattern Headlights

Spy photographers snapped a few images of the upcoming fifth-generation Hyundai Santa Fe, and the all-new SUV will be boxier than ever before. There's a good reason for the significant change in direction, and it starts with the Tucson. Hyundai's current Tucson is relatively close to the Santa Fe in price and size, and reports from April 2022 suggested that the South Korean brand would put more distance between the two models. Considering how vital the Tucson and Santa Fe hybrid models are in the USA, it would be wise to differentiate the models better so they can reach a broader audience.



