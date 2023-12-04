Hyundai Aims To Be A Top 3 Electric Vehicle Manufacturer By 2030

Just like many automakers, Hyundai sees electrification as the future of mobility. Today, it announced very ambitious goals for the group, including its Kia and Genesis brand – to be part of the top three EV manufacturers in terms of EV sales, by the decade’s end. To back up this bold target, Hyundai also revealed how it plans to achieve it.

The Asian carmaker will invest a staggering 24 trillion KRW (around $18B) by 2030 to increase EV production and export and support domestic EV-related industries. The group targets an annual EV production in Korea of 1.51 million units, with a global volume of 3.64 million units by 2030.