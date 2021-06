Hyundai and Disney have come together for a digital marketing campaign that features talent from the likes of The Bachelorette, black-ish, SportsCenter, and Marvel.

The campaign will consist of 12 TV spots of various lengths and 50 pieces of content with talent asking thought-provoking questions as part of Hyundai’s ‘Question Everything’ creative platform. The campaign will launch this week with an ad spot during The Bachelorette’s premiere and stars the all-new Hyundai Tucson.