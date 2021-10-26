Hyundai And Genesis Vehicles Recalled For Exploding Seat Belts

A number of Hyundai and Genesis models are being recalled due to an issue with the seat belt pretensioners.

The South Korean car manufacturer says that front driver-side and/or passenger-side seat belt pretensioners were installed from a suspect production lot containing pyrotechnic-type pretensioners that may deploy abnormally during a crash. Hyundai has yet to determine the cause of the abnormal deployment but says that the issue could cause metal fragments to enter the cabin during a crash, increasing the risk of injury to occupants.