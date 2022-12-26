Hyundai And Kia Are Finding EV Success Over Rivals Like GM, Ford And Others.

The two South Korean carmakers, have recently gained popularity with their new models, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and sister company Kia's EV6 both revving their engines in the Electric Vehicle (EV) market.

The new EVs are outperforming other competitors such as the Nissan Leaf, Chevrolet Bolt, and even the popular Ford Mustang Mach-E.



The EV6 sold 19,267 while the Ioniq 5 sold 21,262, a combined 40,529 in the year through November, compared to Ford's 28,089 according to CarFigures.com.



'From an EV perspective, they're really just kind of cleaning the floor,' said Edmunds analyst Joseph Yoon



Luxury car buyers who are contemplating switching to EVs also appear be be taking interest in the cars.



Not a good sign for Tesla and all the competitors.



