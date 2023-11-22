Hyundai Beat The Detroit Three In EV Sales In Q3

With the third quarter of 2023 fully in the rearview mirror, we can assess the biggest winners in the U.S. race for electric vehicle supremacy. And from the data we've seen, it looks like the Hyundai Motor Group's "hold the line" strategy on EVs is working out nicely—all while some rivals start to slow their roll a bit.



Following our battery electric vehicle sales analysis of the U.S. market concerning individual brands—including volume and share of BEVs in the total volume—today we will take a closer look at the larger automotive groups. The report includes 11 manufacturers for which consistent data are available: BMW Group (BMW and Mini, but without data for the Mini Cooper SE model), Ford Group (Ford and Lincoln), General Motors (the BrightDrop delivery van division, Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC), Hyundai Motor Group (Hyundai, but without data for the Hyundai Kona Electric model, Kia and Genesis), Mazda, Mercedes-Benz (excluding its van division), Nissan, Subaru, Toyota Group (Toyota and Lexus), Volkswagen Group (Volkswagen, Audi and Porsche) and Volvo.





