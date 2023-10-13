Hyundai Begins Offering 5 Year Warranties On Used Vehicles In the UK

Used car shoppers in the UK who want the convenience and security of buying through a dealership will be pleased to learn that Hyundai has improved its used car program across the country, confirming that applicable vehicles will be sold with a warranty of up to five years. The Hyundai Promise Approved Used Cars program now offers a five-year warranty on petrol and diesel cars that are up to 42 months old and have covered less than 60,000 miles (96,000 km). Applicable EV, PHEV, and hybrid models can be up to 36 months and must not have traveled more than 60,000 miles.



