Sedans have been on the ropes for a long time, but they haven’t been knocked out yet. The easiest path is to stretch the lifespan of existing models, maintaining a presence in the relevant segments without spending big. That’s not what Hyundai is doing. The compact Elantra just got a dramatic redesign with complex and precisely fitted body panels that will likely be as expensive to produce as they were to engineer. That’s because Hyundai knows that SUVs aren’t always the answer. America “loves SUVs,” but increased emphasis on affordability has a lot of customers taking a second look at sedans, Hyundai Motor North America Senior Vice President of Product Planning Olabisi Boyle told The Drive in an interview at the 2026 Los Angeles Auto Show.



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