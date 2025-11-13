Hyundai Believes It Has The Key For The Midsized Pickup Segment

Hyundai has confirmed it is building a midsize pickup to take on the Toyota Tacoma. We know that Hyundai is planning to build the truck on a new Hyundai platform. And Hyundai has patented a system for protecting a battery under the truck bed, suggesting the brand may be looking at some form of electrification for the new pickup.

Hyundai hasn't revealed too many specifics about the new truck yet. But Hyundai Australia CEO Don Romano told Australian media members to expect an impressive truck, capable of taking on Toyota and Ford.