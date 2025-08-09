Hyundai Blames Battery Partner LG For Hiring 475 Illegal Workers At Georgia Plant

Hyundai's Savannah, Georgia Metaplant is the South Korean automaker's newest and arguably most important factory ever, making the Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 9 electric SUVs on American soil. Today, however, it was the site of the largest-ever Homeland Security enforcement operation at a single location.

Earlier today, the 16 million square-foot factory was raided by law enforcement officers, including those from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, who arrested about 475 people. Most were South Korean nationals who were not in the country legally, according to multiple news reports.