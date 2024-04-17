Hyundai Boss Says No 1,000 HP EVs In The Mix....For Now

Driving a 1,000-horsepower car is not fun. It is a kick in the stomach. A controlled explosion, the throttle held down for only a few seconds at a time. Any more than that and it leads to jail, or the grave. (And that's when you aren't stuck in traffic and can actually properly open it up somewhere.) But you don’t build a 1,000-horsepower car for fun. You build it to beat the guys building 900-hp cars. You do it to win the horsepower war. Two months later, someone beats you, and the cycle repeats. But Hyundai isn’t participating. “We don’t want to be in the horsepower war,” Hyundai N Boss Joonwoo Park told InsideEVs. “Making horsepower exponentially bigger in an EV is so easy, but we actually have a different approach.”



