Hyundai CEO Jumps On the Trump / Musk Train

The new president and chief executive of Hyundai isn’t concerned about Elon Musk’s close relationship with Donald Trump. Jose Munoz, who took the top job at the carmaker on January 1, added Hyundai has invested heavily in the US as it views it as its “most important market,” and not because of incentives provided under the Biden administration. Elon Musk spent more than $260 million helping get Trump back into office and will co-lead a non-government agency aiming to cut wasteful government spending. While the billionaire business tycoon could get in the ear of Trump and try to urge the government to help Tesla and hinder its competitors, Munoz actually views the friendship between Musk and Trump as a positive.



