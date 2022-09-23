Hyundai Came Close To Building A Super Car To Challenge The Boring Acura NSX

Considering the enduring success of the Honda Civic Type R and Volkswagen Golf GTI, it made a lot of sense for Hyundai's first high-performance N model to be a hot hatchback too. Under the guidance of former BMW M boss Albert Biermann, Hyundai launched the revered i30 N in Europe in 2017.

But Hyundai's N division almost launched with something far wilder: a mid-engined supercar with a carbon fiber tub. A Hyundai alternative to the likes of the Audi R8 and Acura NSX? It seems unfathomable, but the car's high price would've made it a tough ask at the time for the Korean marque, and it explains why other rumors of a Hyundai supercar never materialized.



