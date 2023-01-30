Hyundai Campaign Casts Actor Kevin Bacon As The "Cool Dad" With Ioniq 6 EV

Hyundai is going all in the electric vibe with the all-electric Hyundai Ioniq 6. This includes a new campaign that promotes the EV, featuring Footloose actor Kevin Bacon, who uses the Ioniq 6 as a new “cool dad” car.

It’s a family business for Kevin Bacon, 64, and his daughter, Sosie, 30, who scored the roles of father and daughter in Hyundai’s latest campaign. The slightly over-one-minute commercial is meant to show Kevin as an old-school dad trying to go along with the trends, which include EVs. Especially because they “rhyme with Kev.

