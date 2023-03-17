Hyundai Caught Benchmarking A Mid Engine Sports Car At The Nurburgring

Hyundai has been spied benchmarking a mid-engine Alpine A110S sports car at the Nurburgring, fuelling speculation as to whether the South Korean brand is planning a proper sports car. YouTuber and Nurburgring driving instructor Misha Charoudin spotted the A110S in the parking lot during an industry pool day - days when the track is reserved for manufacturers to test and develop cars on the Green Hell - noting that the number plates, starting with GG HY, are the ones used by Hyundai. Previously, Hyundai has used similar plates on cars like the Honda Civic Type R and Volkswagen T-Roc R. These make sense, as they're natural rivals for Hyundai to benchmark in the development of the i30 N, Veloster N, and Kona N performance models. But Hyundai has no two-seater sports car in its product lineup, so why is it testing the A110S?



