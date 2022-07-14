Hyundai Caught Testing PHEV Version Of The Veloster N Despite Rumors Of Demise

While certain reports claim that the Veloster N is about to bite the dust, perhaps as early as this month, Hyundai’s N Division has been spied testing a prototype of the hot hatch with a plug-in hybrid powertrain.



Equipped with the mandatory ‘high-voltage’ stickers that tell firefighters that this is an electrified model in case things go south, it also features a second square filler cap, presumably to plug it in. It is mounted on the left rear quarter panel, next to the round one, whose role is to fill up the tank with gasoline.



