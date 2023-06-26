Hyundai Claims Production N Vision 74 Concept Is Out Of Question - US Patents Suggest Otherwise

It’s not very often that a car manufacturer unveils a concept that looks so good that the entire car community begins to urge it to bring it into production. However, Hyundai did just that with the N Vision 74 Concept and has expressed some interest in making it a reality.
 
Unfortunately, the brand recently issued a stern denial about it spawning a new Pony Coupe but based on a couple of patent documents unearthed by The Drive, it seems like Hyundai is indeed working on something that is related to the N Vision 74 concept.


