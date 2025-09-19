Hyundai Claims UK EV Credits Are Rigged To Give An Unfair Advantage

Hyundai has slammed the impact of the Government’s Electric Car Grant (ECG). The Korean brand has criticised the scheme for unfairly distorting the electric vehicle market while also setting EV sales targets for manufacturers that can result in hefty fines for brands failing to hit a 28% electric market share this year.

Hyundai is yet to qualify for the grant with any of its electric cars as it doesn’t have the Science-Based Target (SBT) eco accreditation. The company said that it is working towards achieving certification, alongside sister brand Kia, but it’s a process that takes several months.