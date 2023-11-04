Hyundai Commits $18 Billion To EV Development By 2030

Hyundai said that by 2030, it expects to have 31 EV models across its suite of brands. It added that Kia will build a new plant to manufacture electric purpose-built vehicles in Hwaseong city south of Seoul. Kia is preparing to release a three-row seat electric crossover, the EV9, in Korea later this year while Hyundai plans to introduce the Ioniq 7 in 2024.

Tuesday’s announcement echoes what Hyundai has already outlined when it comes to investing for a greener future. Hyundai and Genesis have detailed plans previously to introduce at least 17 battery-powered EVs by 2030, alongside 14 from Kia, which should be a “huge enabler” to reach the company’s goal of 3.5 million annual EV sales in 2030.

Automakers and battery producers in Korea are also still trying to figure out how to navigate U.S. President Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act, which requires carmakers to build EVs in the U.S. in order to be eligible for subsidies.