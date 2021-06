Hyundai Motor Group has completed its acquisition of a controlling interest in leading robotics company Boston Dynamics in a deal that values the firm at $1.1 billion.

Through the deal, Hyundai now owns an 80 per cent stake in Boston Dynamics while SoftBank owns the remaining 20 per cent through one of its affiliates. Between 2013 and 2017, the company was owned by Google before it was sold to SoftBank for an undisclosed sum.