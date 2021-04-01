Hyundai Confirms 2021 Launch For Genesis EV Crossovers

We first heard rumors about Genesis launching an electric crossover approximately a year ago.

In January 2020, it was speculated that the luxury brand’s third high-riding model will be purely electric and now this has been confirmed by the manufacturer. 

In a press release detailing Hyundai Motor Group’s 2021 strategy, the automaker has officially announced a battery-powered Genesis crossover will debut this year together with a Kia-branded electric crossover and the production version of the Hyundai 45 concept wearing the Ioniq 5 moniker. All three EVs will be based on the South Korean firm’s new dedicated electric architecture called Electric-Global Modular Platform.



