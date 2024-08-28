Hyundai Confirms N Vision 74 for Production

After years of speculation and rumors, Hyundai has finally confirmed plans to put its highly popular N Vision 74 concept into production. The announcement comes as part of Hyundai's plans to debut 21 new models by the year 2030.

Hyundai snuck the news into a slide at the company's annual CEO and Investor Day presentation, mentioning the N Vision 74 as one of its future "high-performance EVs."

There's no word on powertrain or performance specs for the production-bound N Vision 74, meaning it's anyone's guess as to whether Hyundai will keep the concept's 671-horsepower hydrogen fuel cell or adopt a fully electric drivetrain. Considering the lack of mass adoption for hydrogen power, we'd bet on the latter.